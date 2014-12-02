FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura Holdings expects higher annual revenue after rating hike
December 2, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Nomura Holdings expects higher annual revenue after rating hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past a signboard of Nomura Securities outside its branch in Tokyo January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) forecast it would earn a few hundred million dollars in additional revenue after Moody’s Investors Service lifted its credit rating on Japan’s biggest investment banking and brokerage group.

Nomura will get an additional $250 million in revenue annually over the next 18 months, it said in a presentation at an investors conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, without giving details on how the expected increase in revenue would be distributed over the period.

Higher ratings help to lower funding costs. The upgrade to Baa1 from Baa3 also makes it easier for Nomura to expand sales in the global fixed-income market as it now meets more counterparty requirements, particularly among conservative clients such as pension funds.

Taking note of a turnaround for the group engineered by Chief Executive Koji Nagai, Moody’s also raised its rating on Nomura Securities, the brokerage division, by two notches to A3, its first upgrade in nearly nine years.

Nomura Holdings’ second-quarter net profit rose a better-than-expected 39 percent to 53 billion yen as it attracted more client assets, even as waning enthusiasm over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic growth plan weighed on brokerage sales.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
