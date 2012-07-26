FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura says more insider cases possible than three already known
July 26, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Nomura says more insider cases possible than three already known

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) said on Thursday there is a high possibility that insider information on share underwriting was leaked in more cases that the three already identified.

Japan’s largest securities house said it has appointed the head of its securities unit, Koji Nagai, as its new CEO in place of Kenichi Watanabe, who is stepping down over the insider scandal.

Nagai will continue as head of the brokerage unit.

It also said it has appointed Atsushi Yoshikawa, head of U.S. operations, as its new COO, replacing Takumi Shibata.

The management changes will become effective on August 1, while Nomura awaits possible sanctions from Japan’s Financial Services Agency over the scandal.

Reporting by Nathan Layne and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson

