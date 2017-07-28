Nomura looks to sell stake in venture capital firm Jafco

FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of a screen showing the logo of Nomura Holdings in Tokyo, Japan, December 1, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) said on Thursday it would tender to sell its shares in Jafco Co (8595.T) through a share buyback with the venture capital firm, as the brokerage looks to deploy its capital more efficiently.

Nomura, Japan's largest brokerage and investment bank, said in a statement it would put its 8.48 million shares, or 17.6 percent stake, in Jafco up for sale on Friday, at 4,560 yen per share. Nomura Research Institute Ltd (4307.T) will also tender to sell 4.95 million shares, Jafco said.

If all the tendered shares are sold, the deal will generate for Nomura a pretax profit of around 9 billion yen ($80.94 million), to be booked in the July-September period.

Jafco said it would buy up to 14 million shares from the two tenders for up to 63.8 billion yen ($574.7 million).

In a separate statement, Jafco said it would tender 5 million shares in Nomura Research Institute, adding that if it sells all the shares it plans to book a gain of 18.4 billion yen ($165.8 million) in the July-September period.

Jafco's shares rose over 15 percent in early morning trade on Friday to 5,260 yen, their highest since October 2015. The benchmark Nikkei .N225 average fell 0.6 percent.

Nomura said the deal will "contribute to Nomura's drive to enhance capital efficiency and optimally allocate its management resources."

Nomura has shown willingness to consider selling stakes in its non-core businesses, and told investors in May it would look to improve capital efficency and invest surplus capital in growth areas. The brokerage is currently expanding its U.S. investment banking business.

In May, the brokerage started unofficial talks with Japan Post Holdings Co (6178.T) over the sale of a stake in Nomura Real Estate Holdings (3231.T), a source told Reuters.

However, the deal broke down in June, after Nomura Real Estate said Japan Post was no longer considering a plan to buy a stake.