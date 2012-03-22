FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nomura falls 3 percent, sources say broker involved in insider trading case
March 22, 2012 / 12:16 AM / in 6 years

Nomura falls 3 percent, sources say broker involved in insider trading case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Japan’s Nomura Holdings (8604.T) shed more than 3 percent in heavy trade on Thursday after sources told Reuters an employee at the brokerage was the source of a tip-off in an insider trading case involving Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking.

Nomura fell 3.5 percent to 384 yen after closing down 4.1 percent in the previous session. It was the heaviest traded stock by turnover.

Japan’s securities regulator recommended a 50,000 yen ($600) fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (8309.T) on Wednesday, saying the asset manager sold Inpex Corp (1605.T) shares after a tip-off from a broker about its plans for a roughly $6 billion offering.

Nomura issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was cooperating with the investigation and expressing “its regret” over the incident. It did not comment on whether any of its staff were the source of the information.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford

