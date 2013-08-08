Noodles & Co reports 18 percent rise in revenue

(Reuters) - Noodles & Co (NDLS.O) reported an 18 percent rise in second-quarter revenue as diners flocked to its affordable casual dining restaurants.

The company, which went public in June, said net income fell to $0.1 million from $2.2 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Noodles earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue rose 18.2 percent to $89.2 million in the quarter ended July 2.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 4.4 percent.