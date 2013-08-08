FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noodles & Co reports 18 percent rise in revenue
August 8, 2013

Noodles & Co reports 18 percent rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Noodles & Co (NDLS.O) reported an 18 percent rise in second-quarter revenue as diners flocked to its affordable casual dining restaurants.

The company, which went public in June, said net income fell to $0.1 million from $2.2 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Noodles earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue rose 18.2 percent to $89.2 million in the quarter ended July 2.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 4.4 percent.

Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
