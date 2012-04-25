FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noranda Aluminum profit falls on lower prices
April 25, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Noranda Aluminum profit falls on lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Noranda Aluminum Holding Co NOR.N said first-quarter profit fell, hurt by lower aluminum prices and a drop in sales.

Persisting global macro-economic concerns, particularly the European sovereign-debt crisis and fears of slowing economic growth in China, have dampened aluminum prices, the Tennessee-based company said.

A global supply glut has hurt prices and some analysts expect excess capacity in aluminum smelting to drag on for years to come.

Net profit fell to $16.2 million, or 24 cents a share, from $38.3 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $353.5 million.

Noranda operates a mine in Jamaica to produce bauxite that is refined into alumina at its Gramercy, Louisiana facility. The alumina is then smelted into aluminum at Noranda’s smelter near New Madrid, Missouri.

Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

