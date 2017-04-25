FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nord Anglia Education to be taken private by CPPIB, Baring
April 25, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 4 months ago

Nord Anglia Education to be taken private by CPPIB, Baring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nord Anglia Education Inc (NORD.N), a Hong Kong-based operator of international schools, said it would be taken private by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Baring Private Equity Asia in a deal that values the company at $4.3 billion, including debt.

The cash offer of $32.50 per share represents a premium of 17.7 percent to Nord Anglia's Monday closing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Baring has a 67 percent stake in Nord Anglia, which operates 43 schools in 15 countries.

The deal includes a so-called go-shop period, during which Nord Anglia can evaluate proposals from other buyers for 30 days.

In March, CPPIB, along with Singapore wealth fund GIC and property owner Scion Group LLC, said their joint venture had bought three U.S. student housing portfolios for about $1.6 billion.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva

