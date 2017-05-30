FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nordex signs two power purchase contracts in India: CEO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 30, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 3 months ago

Nordex signs two power purchase contracts in India: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Nordex has signed power purchase contracts with the Indian state of Karnataka for two of the German wind turbine maker's parks, its chief executive told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

"By now we are slightly more optimistic," Jose Luis Blanco said in a speech, after India's recent shift to a tender-based model for wind projects had caused irritation among investors.

Order delays in India were one of the reasons for a substantial guidance cut in February that resulted in the resignation of former Chief Executive Lars Bondo Krogsgaard.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.