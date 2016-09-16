Nordex ready for bigger orders after AWP takeover: CEO

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex (NDXG.DE) is in talks for single orders worth between 100 and 200 megawatts (MW), its chief executive said, a volume it can now take on thanks to the acquisition of Acciona's (ANA.MC) wind assets earlier this year.

"We're not talking about the typical markets Nordex is active in. Think more like markets such as the United States," Lars Bondo Krogsgaard told Reuters on Friday, when asked about which regions Nordex was targeting with the projects.

Hoping to get a better foothold in markets outside Europe, Nordex in October announced plans to buy Acciona Wind Power for 785 million euros ($881 million), in a further sign that consolidation in the wind sector is picking up.

After a successful start to the integration process, Krogsgaard signaled that planned synergies from the transaction -- 95 million euros from 2019 -- could be even higher.

"We think there is a chance for slightly higher synergies," he said. Shares in Nordex briefly turned positive on the news and were down 0.4 percent at 1130 GMT.

Krogsgaard, who took over as Nordex CEO last year, also expects a boom in orders in the United States during the fourth quarter, as developers rush to start their projects ahead of planned cuts in key tax credits next year.