Nordex CFO to quit at end of 2016 for family reasons

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The finance chief of German wind turbine maker Nordex, 45-year-old Bernard Schaeferbarthold, will leave the company for family reasons at the end of 2016, Nordex said on Thursday.

“We regret, but respect Mr Schaeferbarthold’s decision to leave Nordex by the end of the year,” Nordex Chairman Wolfgang Ziebart said in a statement.

Nordex made no mention of a replacement for Schaeferbarthold, who joined Nordex in 2005 and has been chief financial officer since 2007.