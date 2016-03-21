FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordex sees Acciona wind buy closing at start-April
March 21, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Nordex sees Acciona wind buy closing at start-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Engineers work at the Nordex wind turbine factory hall in Rostock, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex NXDG.DE expects its 785 million-euro ($884 million) acquisition of Spanish Acciona’s (ANA.MC) wind power operations to close at the beginning of April, it said on Monday.

Nordex said it aimed for 2016 sales of 3.4 billion euros - including Acciona wind, which it would consolidate from the second quarter - and a flat EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin of 7.5 percent.

Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

