Nordex sees Acciona wind buy closing at start-April

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex NXDG.DE expects its 785 million-euro ($884 million) acquisition of Spanish Acciona’s (ANA.MC) wind power operations to close at the beginning of April, it said on Monday.

Nordex said it aimed for 2016 sales of 3.4 billion euros - including Acciona wind, which it would consolidate from the second quarter - and a flat EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin of 7.5 percent.