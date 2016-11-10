FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nordex expects no near-term changes to U.S. wind incentives
#Big Story 10
November 10, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 10 months ago

Nordex expects no near-term changes to U.S. wind incentives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex does not expect U.S. incentive schemes for wind energy to change by the end of the decade, its chief executive said, adding it was less clear what the election victory of Donald Trump meant in the long-term.

"Wind power is big business in the United States," Lars Bondo Krogsgaard told journalists on Thursday after the group toned down its profit and sales guidance for 2016. It shares were down 3.9 percent.

He said that the wind industry provided about 100,000 jobs in the United States, adding that about 90 percent of wind parks were in Republican-controlled territory.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
