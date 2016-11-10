Nordex expects no near-term changes to U.S. wind incentives

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex does not expect U.S. incentive schemes for wind energy to change by the end of the decade, its chief executive said, adding it was less clear what the election victory of Donald Trump meant in the long-term.

"Wind power is big business in the United States," Lars Bondo Krogsgaard told journalists on Thursday after the group toned down its profit and sales guidance for 2016. It shares were down 3.9 percent.

He said that the wind industry provided about 100,000 jobs in the United States, adding that about 90 percent of wind parks were in Republican-controlled territory.