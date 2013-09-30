SCA boss sees tough 2014 in Europe, seeks Brazil, U.S. push

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The CEO of SCA (SCAb.ST), Europe’s biggest hygiene products maker, predicted another tough year in 2014 for the European economy and said the Swedish company needed to expand in the United States and Brazil.

While European leading indicators have painted a picture of a recovery gaining traction, the extent of the upturn remains in question in the region which accounts for roughly 70 percent of sales at SCA, which makes which makes nappies, tissues and wipes.

“I don’t see this light at the end of the tunnel that everybody else seems to be seeing,” SCA Chief Executive Jan Johansson said on Monday at Reuters Nordic Investment Summit.

“I don’t think it will fall further, but I think 2014 will be quite as tough as 2013.”

The head of SCA pointed to lingering weakness in consumer demand, though demand for products such as its Libero baby nappies are less susceptible to cyclical swings.

“Even in Germany, domestic trade is not doing very well. Rather it is exports that are moving strongly there,” he said.

SCA is the world’s third-biggest maker of tissues, toilet paper and wipes behind Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) and Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N).

It has increased focus in recent years on tissues and baby and adult diapers, for which it sees good long-term growth, and has made a number of acquisitions and divestments to that effect.

It has been seeking better growth prospects in emerging markets and last year boosted its diaper and incontinence care presence in China with the acquisition of Everbeauty of Taiwan.

It is also bidding to more than double its stake in Chinese tissue maker Vinda (3331.HK) to above 50 percent and Johansson said the expansion in other markets where its footprint remains small, such as Brazil, was a high priority.

SCA CEO Jan Johansson listens during a news conference in Stockholm July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Leif R Janson/TT News Agency

BRAZIL, U.S.

“We are too small there today. We only have incontinence products in Brazil and over time that is not enough. It is just too small a category to get the right strength in relation to retailers and manage the distribution,” he said.

“The same is actually true of the United States, where we also only have incontinence products for retailers. That is also a weak position over time, so we should add a couple of categories there.”

Looking closer to home, Johansson has been vocal in his support for Sweden to renew its fleet of nuclear reactors which together with abundant hydropower for decades offered Swedish industrial firms energy prices low enough to underpin manufacturing in a country with high labor costs.

Sweden’s centre-right government in 2010 overturned a nuclear phase-out policy, dating from the 1980s, permitting construction of new plants to replace Sweden’s existing 10 reactors, which now provide about 40 percent of its electricity.

But it has also said this would not involve financial support from the government, although the high initial costs mean companies hesitate to invest.

Long-term prospects for nuclear power is also in doubt as most the opposition - well ahead in opinion polls with a year to go general elections - seek an at least partial nuclear phase-out.

“That we still have a parliamentary situation where we don’t know what will happen is from my perspective pretty much devastating,” Johansson said.

“What I tell the politicians and decision makers I meet is that what they don’t see is the decisions we take not to invest. That never gets attention and headlines.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summit