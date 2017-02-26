FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Nordic skiing: Russia takes team sprint gold as Norway, Finland collide
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 26, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 6 months ago

Nordic skiing: Russia takes team sprint gold as Norway, Finland collide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIS Nordic Ski World Championships - Men's Skiathlon - 15km Classic + 15km Free Event - Lahti, Finland - 25/2/17 - Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway and Sergey Ustiugov of Russia compete.Kai Pfaffenbach

LAHTI, Finland (Reuters) - Russia swept to victory in the team sprint at the Nordic World Ski Championships after the Norwegian and Finnish skiers who were battling for gold collided late on, causing both to fall.

Finland's Iivo Niskanen had reeled in leader Emil Iversen of Norway and made his move to pass coming into the final bend, but the pair collided with each other and fell.

Russia's Sergey Ustiugov swept past the pair followed closely by Italy's Federico Pellegrino, who came second. Niskanen recovered to take the bronze for host nation Finland.

In the women's race, Norway won the gold medal ahead of Russia, with the U.S. pipping Sweden to the bronze by just 0.19 seconds.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.