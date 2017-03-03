FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Nordic skiing: Norway take gold, hosts Finland miss out on bronze in men's 10 km relay
#Sports News
March 3, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 6 months ago

Nordic skiing: Norway take gold, hosts Finland miss out on bronze in men's 10 km relay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIS Nordic Ski World Championships - Men's Cross-Country 4 x 10 km Relay - Lahti, Finland - 3/3/17 - Norway's Finn Haagen Krogh celebrates with team mates Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Niklas Dyrhaug and Didrik Toenseth.Kai Pfaffenbach

LAHTI, Finland (Reuters) - Norway extended their dominance at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Friday when they held off a strong challenge from Russia to sweep to victory in the men's 4 x 10 km relay and claim their sixth gold medal in Lahti.

The Russians matched the Norwegians for the first half of the race but Martin Johnsrud Sundby opened up a lead and Finn Haagen Krogh comfortably held off Sergey Ustiugov to take the gold.

Bunched together for much of the race, Finland, France, Sweden and Switzerland fought a furious battle for the bronze, with home nation Finland and bitter rivals Sweden emerging in the last few hundred meters.

To the dismay of the home fans, Matti Heikkinen fell coming into the final bend, leaving the path clear for Calle Halfvarsson to claim the bronze for Sweden.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Keith Weir

