6 months ago
Bjoergen grabs gold as Norway sweep medals in women's 30km
#Sports News
March 4, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 6 months ago

Bjoergen grabs gold as Norway sweep medals in women's 30km

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIS Nordic Ski World Championships - Women's Cross-Country 30 km Mass Start Free - Lahti, Finland - 4/3/17 - Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates crossing the finnish line.Kai Pfaffenbach

LAHTI, FINLAND (Reuters) - Marit Bjoergen secured yet another gold medal at the Nordic World Ski Championships as her Norwegian team stormed home to take the top four positions in the women's 30km mass start on Saturday.

The most successful athlete in the history of the competition, Bjoergen was among a tight group of nine skiers who broke free and battled for supremacy over the last few kilometers.

Bjoergen was pushed all the way by Charlotte Kalla, but when the Swede broke a ski pole as she approached the penultimate climb, the path opened up for an incredible Norwegian success.

Bjoergen surged away and crossed the line to claim her third individual gold and her fourth overall of the championships, followed closely by Heidi Weng who took silver and bronze medal winner Astrid Jacobsen. Ranghild Haga came fourth.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Ed Osmond

