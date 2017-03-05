FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Canada's Harvey passes Sundby at the final bend to win world title
#Sports News
March 5, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 6 months ago

Canada's Harvey passes Sundby at the final bend to win world title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIS Nordic Ski World Championships - Men's Cross-Country 50 km Mass Start Free - Lahti, Finland - 5/3/17 - Canada's Alex Harvey skis to win the race.Kai Pfaffenbach

LAHTI, Finland (Reuters) - Canada's Alex Harvey surged past Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby going into the final bend to score a stunning victory in the men's 50km mass start, the final race of the Nordic World Ski Championships on Sunday.

None of the athletes managed a decisive breakaway until late on and they remained in a tight bunch until Sundby upped the tempo over the final two kilometers, with Harvey and Russia's Sergey Ustiugov hot on his heels.

Harvey accelerated away towards the last bend and held off the challenge of Ustiugov in a furious finish to take the gold medal by six tenths of a second, with Matti Heikkinen of Finland coming third.

Despite a strong showing throughout the championships, Norway came up short on the final day as Britain's Andrew Musgrave pipped Sundby to fourth and reigning champion Petter Northug crossed the line in eighth.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Clare Fallon

