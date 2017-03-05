LAHTI, Finland Canada's Alex Harvey surged past Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby going into the final bend to score a stunning victory in the men's 50km mass start, the final race of the Nordic World Ski Championships on Sunday.

None of the athletes managed a decisive breakaway until late on and they remained in a tight bunch until Sundby upped the tempo over the final two kilometers, with Harvey and Russia's Sergey Ustiugov hot on his heels.

Harvey accelerated away towards the last bend and held off the challenge of Ustiugov in a furious finish to take the gold medal by six tenths of a second, with Matti Heikkinen of Finland coming third.

Despite a strong showing throughout the championships, Norway came up short on the final day as Britain's Andrew Musgrave pipped Sundby to fourth and reigning champion Petter Northug crossed the line in eighth.

