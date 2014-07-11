FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordion's deal with Sterigenics clears U.S. antitrust hurdle
July 11, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Nordion's deal with Sterigenics clears U.S. antitrust hurdle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nordion Inc, a Canadian supplier of medical isotopes, said it had cleared a U.S. antitrust hurdle, paving the way for the company to be acquired by Sterigenics.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission terminated the waiting period for the acquisition under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, Nordion said in a statement.

The company said in June it had received a request for additional information from the U.S. regulator.

Nordion also said on Friday that it received a no-action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Nordion is a leading producer of molybdenum-99, an isotope used in medical imaging, while Sterigenics is a sterilization services provider owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC.

Nordion’s U.S.-listed shares were up 3 percent at $12.80 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

