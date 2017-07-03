Red Ventures to buy Bankrate for $1.24 billion
Bankrate , an online publisher of personal finance content, said on Monday it would be acquired by digital marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
FRANKFURT German lender NordLB [NDLG.DE] has abandoned efforts to sell a 1.3 billion euro ($1.5 billion) portfolio of shipping loans to KKR (KKR.N), Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for NordLB.
NordLB had said in April it hoped to complete a deal by the end of June.
Neither NordLB nor KKR were immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
Bankrate , an online publisher of personal finance content, said on Monday it would be acquired by digital marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
MUNICH The chief executive of Siemens said partnerships on major rail contracts were a possible alternative to mergers, when asked about progress on reported talks for a rail tie-up with Canada's Bombardier .