Two arrested in armed invasion of Nordstrom store in L.A.- report

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Police have arrested two suspects in an armed invasion at a Los Angeles-area Nordstrom Rack store last week in which 14 people were held captive, one of them stabbed and another sexually assaulted, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday.

The Times, citing unnamed sources close to the law enforcement investigation, reported that one of the suspects was arrested on Friday morning and that the other was taken into custody on Saturday at a motel in Phoenix, Arizona.

The newspaper said few other details were available. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman could not be reached by Reuters to confirm the arrests.

Two armed gunmen stormed into the Nordstrom Rack at the Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in the Westchester district of Los Angeles on Thursday night and took 13 women and a man hostage, locking most of them in a storage room for hours.

The gunmen were nowhere to be found by the time police entered the Los Angeles store on Friday afternoon.

During the ordeal one of the hostages was stabbed and another was sexually assaulted, according to police. The incident was treated as a robbery but it is unclear whether the suspects got away with any cash.

The Promenade, located next to a major freeway, is an outdoor shopping center with restaurants, stores, a cinema and an indoor mini-golf center.

A white SUV was seen speeding out of the shopping center when officers first arrived, and a similar vehicle was later found in the neighboring community of Culver City, police said.