3 months ago
Retailer Nordstrom's quarterly same-store sales fall 0.8 percent
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 11, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 3 months ago

Retailer Nordstrom's quarterly same-store sales fall 0.8 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The Nordstrom store is seen at a mall in a Denver suburb May 16, 2008.Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) reported weaker-than-expected quarterly same-store sales as fewer people visited the apparel retailer's stores in the United States, sending its shares down 3.7 percent after the bell.

Rivals Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) and Macy's Inc (M.N) also posted bigger-than-expected declines in quarterly sales earlier on Thursday, underscoring department store operators' struggles amid sluggish demand for discretionary items like apparel and an inability to retain shoppers who are moving online.

Nordstrom reported a 0.8 percent decline in its comparable-store sales for the first quarter ended April 29, compared with flat sales expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's net income rose to $63 million, or 37 cents per share, from $46 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nordstrom's net sales rose 2.7 percent to $3.28 billion, helped by strong demand at its off-price stores, Nordstrom Rack, and its website.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

