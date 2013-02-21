Nordstrom profit to miss Street view on e-commerce costs

(Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) on Thursday gave a profit forecast for the fiscal year that missed Wall Street forecasts as the high-end department store operator said it would keep spending money on building up its e-commerce capacity and expanding its chain of discount Rack stores.

For the current fiscal year, which began February 3, Nordstrom expects a profit of $3.65 to $3.80 per share, while Wall Street analysts were projecting $3.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nordstrom said its capital expenses would be between $750 million and $790 million this year, well above last year’s $450 million.

Shares were down 2.6 percent to $53.10 in after-hours trading.

Nordstrom’s investments in e-commerce have limited its profit forecasts before, but have been paying off. Wall Street considers the company a leader among department stores and its direct sales reached $1 billion for the first time last year.

Last year, Nordstrom announced plans to double the size of its Nordstrom Rack chain of lower-priced outlet stores to 230 locations by 2016. The chain has fueled Nordstrom’s growth: same-store sales at Rack stores rose 7.1 percent for the quarter that included the Christmas period, far above the 2.2 percent clip at its department stores.

Nordstrom forecast same-store sales will rise between 3 percent and 5.5 percent this year.

The retailer reported net income for the quarter ended February 2 of $284 million, or $1.40 share, compared to $236 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier. That was 6 cents better than Wall Street expected.

As previously reported, Nordstrom sales at stores open at least year rose 6.3 percent for the three-month period that included the Christmas holiday season.