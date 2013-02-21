FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordstrom profit to miss Street view on e-commerce costs
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 21, 2013 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

Nordstrom profit to miss Street view on e-commerce costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) on Thursday gave a profit forecast for the fiscal year that missed Wall Street forecasts as the high-end department store operator said it would keep spending money on building up its e-commerce capacity and expanding its chain of discount Rack stores.

For the current fiscal year, which began February 3, Nordstrom expects a profit of $3.65 to $3.80 per share, while Wall Street analysts were projecting $3.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nordstrom said its capital expenses would be between $750 million and $790 million this year, well above last year’s $450 million.

Shares were down 2.6 percent to $53.10 in after-hours trading.

Nordstrom’s investments in e-commerce have limited its profit forecasts before, but have been paying off. Wall Street considers the company a leader among department stores and its direct sales reached $1 billion for the first time last year.

Last year, Nordstrom announced plans to double the size of its Nordstrom Rack chain of lower-priced outlet stores to 230 locations by 2016. The chain has fueled Nordstrom’s growth: same-store sales at Rack stores rose 7.1 percent for the quarter that included the Christmas period, far above the 2.2 percent clip at its department stores.

Nordstrom forecast same-store sales will rise between 3 percent and 5.5 percent this year.

The retailer reported net income for the quarter ended February 2 of $284 million, or $1.40 share, compared to $236 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier. That was 6 cents better than Wall Street expected.

As previously reported, Nordstrom sales at stores open at least year rose 6.3 percent for the three-month period that included the Christmas holiday season.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.