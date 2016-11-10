Nordstrom comparable sales rise after two quarters of drops

People walk past the Nordstrom Rack store, in New York's Union Square, May 21, 2010.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly comparable store sales on Thursday after a drop in the previous two quarters, helped by higher revenue during its anniversary sale and its off-price Rack business.

The 2.4 percent growth in comparable sales was in line with estimates of analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The retailer's shares were up nearly 13 percent in extended trading. They closed the regular session up 7.2 percent at $56.03 on better year-end outlook from rivals Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N).