Nordstrom posts lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales
November 9, 2017 / 9:21 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Nordstrom posts lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) reported worse-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, hurt partly by hurricanes that affected sales in Puerto Rico, Florida, and Texas.

The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield, Colorado, February 23, 2017.REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The upscale Seattle-based clothing and accessories retailer said net income was to $114 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a loss a of $10 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier. Last year’s earnings were hurt by a goodwill impairment.

Nordstrom reported a 0.9 percent decline in same-store sales for the third quarter ended Oct. 28, missing the 0.4 percent decline expected by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net sales rose about 2 percent to $3.54 billion.

Reporting by Richa NaiduEditing by Marguerita Choy

