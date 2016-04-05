U.S. House Transportation chief opposes CP, Norfolk rail merger

A Canadian Pacific Railway crew works on their train at the CP Rail yards in Calgary, Alberta, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee announced his opposition on Tuesday to a proposed railroad merger between Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) and Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N).

“I do not believe it is in the best interests of the U.S. freight transportation system, railroad employees, rail shippers and the short line railroads,” Representative Bill Shuster said in a statement.

“I have expressed my concerns to the appropriate federal agency and I believe it is time for all parties to move on from hypothetical merger proposals and focus on improving the transportation of goods and products to help grow the American economy,” the Pennsylvania Republican said.

His opposition could resonate with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, a regulatory body that has said it will not approve a major railroad merger shown not to be in the public interest. However, the STB has not received an application seeking approval for a merger between CP and Norfolk Southern, according to the board’s website.

Shuster said Canadian Pacific has been actively pursuing a merger in the United States since 2014 and was rejected by CSX Corp (CSX.O) before making three different proposals to merge with Norfolk Southern.

“A strong, healthy and well-functioning freight rail system is critical to the movement of goods in this country,” he said in his statement.

“However, CP’s pursuit of a merger over the last two years has done nothing but create uncertainty in the rail industry, and there continues to be no clear path forward for such an arrangement.”