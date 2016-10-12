CHICAGO Former telecommunications equipment giant Nortel Networks Ltd [NRTLQN.UL] reached an agreement on Wednesday to divvy up the $7.3 billion raised from liquidating the failed company, clearing the way for pensioners and bondholders to get paid after a seven-year wait.

The agreement provides 24 percent or $1.8 billion of the cash for Nortel's former U.S. business. Nortel estates in Canada and Europe will receive 57 percent and 18 percent each, the former company said in a court filing.

The cash at the center of the fight was raised from the sale of Nortel's global businesses, including patents sold in 2011 for $4.5 billion to a group of technology firms led by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Sony Corp (6758.T).

The deal becomes effective in the first quarter of 2017, ending one of the most expensive and complex cross-border legal battles in history.

Ontario-based Nortel stumbled from ranking among the world's most valuable companies during the 1990s Internet bubble to bankruptcy in 2009 and liquidation.

