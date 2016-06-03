North Carolina woman charged after dead mother found in freezer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - A North Carolina woman is being sought on a charge of failing to report the death of her 75-year-old mother, whose body was discovered in a freezer by a neighbor last week, police said on Friday.

The dead woman, Arma Ann Roush, lived with her daughter in Goldsboro, North Carolina, located about 50 miles southeast of Raleigh, and was last seen alive in August 2015, according to a statement from the city’s police department.

A neighbor told local media that she bought the freezer for $30 at a yard sale last month. The neighbor said the seller told her the freezer contained items for a Sunday school project, but she became suspicious when no one from the church showed up to claim them, according to WRAL TV.

When the neighbor finally opened the freezer, she saw a frozen foot inside, WRAL reported.

“My heart went in my throat,” said the woman, who was not identified.

An autopsy conducted this week confirmed Roush’s remains were inside, police said. Her body was intact and there were no signs of foul play, said police, who are still investigating how it came to be in the freezer.

Roush’s daughter, Marcella Jean Lee, 56, is wanted on a felony charge of failing to report a death, and more charges are expected, according to the police statement.