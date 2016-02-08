North Carolina governor in minor traffic accident after Super Bowl

(Reuters) - A police vehicle carrying North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory was involved in a minor traffic accident after leaving the Super Bowl in California, the governor’s office said on Monday.

McCrory, who was a passenger in a California Highway Patrol vehicle, reported minor pain from the accident Sunday night but continued to his destination in another car, his office said in a statement.

A highway patrol officer told KPIX radio that a Mercedes rear-ended the car carrying the governor on a highway in San Jose. Another person in the car was taken to a hospital to be examined.

“We were very fortunate, and while I am still proud of the Carolina Panthers, this puts the game in proper perspective,” McCrory said.

The Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos 24-10.