Justice Department files complaint over North Carolina bathroom law
May 9, 2016 / 7:57 PM / a year ago

Justice Department files complaint over North Carolina bathroom law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday filed a complaint against North Carolina over its controversial transgender bathroom law, saying the law constituted a pattern and practice of discrimination and violated the Civil Rights Act.

The state of North Carolina, Governor Pat McCrory, the state’s Department of Public Safety and the University of North Carolina were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander

