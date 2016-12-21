North Carolina's Legislative Building, where the state legislature will convene on Wednesday to reconsider the controversial HB2 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people, seen in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. on December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

RALEIGH, N.C. The North Carolina legislature was due to meet on Wednesday to consider repealing a law restricting bathrooms access for transgender people that has sparked months of protests from critics who see it as an overt act of anti-gay discrimination.

State lawmakers were summoned back to the capitol after outgoing Republican Governor Pat McCrory called a special session to reconsider the law, which made the state a battleground in the U.S. culture wars over lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights.

North Carolina in March became the first state to bar transgender people from government-run restrooms that match their gender identity. Pushback against the law has been blamed for hundreds of millions of dollars in economic losses, including the relocation of major sporting events.

A surprise push seeking its repeal emerged this week.

On Monday, the city council in Charlotte, the state's largest city, voted to remove local non-discrimination measures that triggered the state's bathroom legislation, while calling for the immediate repeal of the law.

The move persuaded McCrory, who recently lost a tight election seen a referendum on the bathroom law, to act on a longstanding pledge to call lawmakers back to reconsider the issue.

Democratic Governor-elect Roy Cooper, a fierce critic of the bathroom restrictions, said on Monday that he had Republican assurances for a repeal after Charlotte's action.

Yet supporters of the measure fired back with a lobbying effort to convince conservative lawmakers to block a repeal.

Lawmakers were scheduled to take up the issue beginning at 10 a.m. EST.

