State lawmakers file second lawsuit over North Carolina bathroom law
#U.S.
May 9, 2016 / 7:57 PM / a year ago

State lawmakers file second lawsuit over North Carolina bathroom law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - The Republican leaders of North Carolina’s legislature said on Monday they had sued the U.S. Justice Department over the state’s law restricting public bathroom access for transgender people, arguing the measure complies with federal law.

The lawsuit came hours after North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory also sued the agency. He accused it of overreach after federal lawyers last week said the law requiring public bathroom use based on birth gender was a civil rights violation.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
