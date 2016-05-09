U.S. attorney general to hold news conference on North Carolina

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch (L) takes questions at a news conference to announce indictments on Iranian hackers for a coordinated campaign of cyber attacks in 2012 and 2013 on several U.S. banks and a New York dam, at the Justice Department in Washington March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Vanita Gupta, the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) on Monday to discuss a law enforcement action relating to North Carolina, the department said in a statement.

It provided no further details. Earlier on Monday, North Carolina officials sued the Justice Department for challenging the state’s law on public restroom access.