FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ringo Starr cancels North Carolina show in protest of LGBT law
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 13, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Ringo Starr cancels North Carolina show in protest of LGBT law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ringo Starr performs during the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - Musician Ringo Starr said on Wednesday he was canceling a performance planned for June in Cary, North Carolina, in protest of a state law decried as discriminatory against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

“I‘m sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred,” the former drummer for The Beatles said in a statement. “Spread peace and love.”

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Letitia Stein; Editing by Alan Crosby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.