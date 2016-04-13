Ringo Starr cancels North Carolina show in protest of LGBT law

Ringo Starr performs during the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - Musician Ringo Starr said on Wednesday he was canceling a performance planned for June in Cary, North Carolina, in protest of a state law decried as discriminatory against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

“I‘m sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred,” the former drummer for The Beatles said in a statement. “Spread peace and love.”