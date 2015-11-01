Gunman kills student, wounds another at North Carolina university

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - A gunman shot one student dead and wounded another during homecoming weekend early Sunday on the campus of Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, police said.

The suspected gunman, identified by local media as Jarrett Jerome Moore, is still at large, WTVD-TV reported, citing campus police. The university identified the victim as Anthony White Jr. a second-year student from Charlotte.

“Both victims suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and both are students at the University,” Winston-Salem police department said on an incident report released to media.

The second victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the report said without identifying that person or naming a suspect.

Campus police and a university spokesman did not respond to requests for information.

The campus was on placed on lockdown for more than three hours before an all clear was issued, the university said in a brief statement.

“The campus community is advised to exercise caution while on campus today, and stay away from the restricted areas on campus,” it said.

The university said it was providing support for a student vigil on campus on Sunday evening, and would organize a memorial for White at a later time.