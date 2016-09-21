FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Calm urged in Charlotte, North Carolina after 16 officers hurt in protests
September 21, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Calm urged in Charlotte, North Carolina after 16 officers hurt in protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - The mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday called for calm and peace after 16 officers were hurt and police vehicles were damaged overnight during a demonstration against the police shooting of a black man at an apartment complex in the city.

Police Chief Kerr Putney disputed claims made by some protesters that the man killed on Tuesday, 43-year-old Keith Scott, had been unarmed.

"We did find a weapon," he told reporters in Charlotte at a press conference held with Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
