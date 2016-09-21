Protestors demonstrate in front of police officers wearing riot gear after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. The mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday called for calm and peace after 16 officers were hurt and police vehicles were damaged overnight during a demonstration against the police shooting of a black man at an apartment complex in the city.

Police Chief Kerr Putney disputed claims made by some protesters that the man killed on Tuesday, 43-year-old Keith Scott, had been unarmed.

"We did find a weapon," he told reporters in Charlotte at a press conference held with Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

