a year ago
Two North Carolina college students shot and killed at off-campus party
#U.S.
October 2, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Two North Carolina college students shot and killed at off-campus party

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - Two students at North Carolina A&T State University died on Sunday after being shot during a fight at a large party held at an apartment near the school in Greensboro, police said.

Greensboro police said an unknown suspect fired the bullets that struck Alisia Dieudonne, 19, a computer science major from Homewood, Illinois, and Ahmad Campbell, 21, an agriculture and environmental systems major from Kittrell, North Carolina.

Both students were taken to a local hospital, where they died.

No connection has been found between the students and the shooter, who was an uninvited guest at the party, police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said in an email.

"This incident is extremely disturbing," university Chancellor Harold Martin said in a statement. "Violence on or near our campus is unacceptable."

The university, which has more than 10,000 students, held a safety forum and offered counseling services on campus on Sunday. Martin said the slain students were active in campus activities.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
