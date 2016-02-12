North Dakota officer dies after being shot in standoff

(Reuters) - A North Dakota police officer, shot during an hours-long standoff, has died from his wounds, city officials said on Thursday, making him only the second officer killed in the line of duty since the city of Fargo was founded in 1871.

Jason Moszer, 33, was responding to a domestic disturbance on the northeast side of Fargo late on Wednesday and, Police Chief David Todd told local media, the armed suspect, 49-year-old Marcus Schumacher, also died in the incident.

Moszer had been with the force for six years and had a Silver Star commendation, Mayor Tim Mahoney said in a statement.

It was not immediately known if Schumacher had shot himself or if he had been shot by police, ABC affiliate WDAZ and the Forum newspaper of Fargo-Moorhead reported.

In 1988, Schumacher, then 22, was found guilty of negligent homicide when a teenager was shot dead, the Forum said.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and North Dakota’s Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.