North Dakota gives industry 10 extra months to cull flaring
September 24, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

North Dakota gives industry 10 extra months to cull flaring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISMARCK, N.D. (Reuters) - North Dakota regulators on Thursday gave the energy industry 10 extra months to curb the amount of natural gas burned off at oil wells, acquiescing to industry worries that construction delays have made it all but impossible to meet existing targets.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission voted unanimously to require the state’s oil producers to collect 85 percent of natural gas produced from their wells by November 1, 2016.

The previous deadline had been January 1, 2016.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder

