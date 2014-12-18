Exclusive: North Dakota governor vows not to blink in OPEC oil standoff

Republican Governor Jack Dalrymple of North Dakota (R) makes a remark at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

BISMARCK, N.D. (Reuters) - North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple expects the global oil market to rebalance next year and his state, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, to emerge resilient from an oil price war with OPEC, thanks largely to low production costs.

In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters that also touched on optimistic crude price forecasts for the state’s budget, the governor expressed confidence North Dakota will comfortably ride out OPEC’s attempts to squeeze it and other producers.

“We in North Dakota have really anticipated this, and experienced this, before,” Dalrymple said in his first-floor office inside the state’s skyscraper capitol. “It’s a clear, classic commodity market shake-out.”

That OPEC, a global juggernaut controlling more than 80 percent of known crude reserves, has apparently picked a fight with rival oil producers, including North Dakota - population 750,000 - highlights the technological gains U.S. energy companies have made in the past five years.

Those gains, which include hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, have made America the world’s largest oil producer.

OPEC’s 12 members last month voted to hold steady their output, a step widely seen as designed to keep global markets saturated with oil and push prices lower to knock out rivals.

Indeed, the U.S. benchmark price of oil is down more than 50 percent since June due to OPEC’s steady production and also rising U.S. output. North Dakota alone produces about 1.2 million barrels of crude each day.

“I think they’re betting that everyone will blink,” Dalrymple said of OPEC. “They’re making this severe. Once they get the result they’re looking for, things can begin to balance out again.”

To be sure, OPEC’s move is testing North Dakota’s collective mettle. Investors in oilfields, commercial real estate ventures and apartment complexes watch falling prices with trepidation, worried history will repeat itself. Two previous oil booms in the 1950s and 1980s went bust, hurting the state.

Oil companies have pared growth plans for 2015, hunkering down in sweet spots. Continental Resources Inc and Oasis Petroleum Inc, two of the state’s larger oil producers, have already said they will use fewer drilling rigs in 2015.

Lynn Helms, director of the state’s Department of Mineral Resources and a key Dalrymple lieutenant, said last Friday that oil production in the state could be at a plateau, a stipulation Dalrymple did not dispute.

Yet OPEC itself cannot afford to disrupt the oil market for a long period of time, Dalrymple said, noting many of the group’s members need oil prices far above current levels to balance their own national budgets.

“Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the only two that really can do this without caring,” he said, referring to two of OPEC’s more-prominent members.

Outside OPEC, falling oil prices have wreaked havoc on Russia’s national budget and eroded the rouble’s value.

Dalrymple expects a rebalancing of the global oil market, which he defines as more-expensive oil formations around the world curbing output until prices recover, beginning within six months. He does not expect North Dakota to curb output.

“There’s plenty of room for optimism that we could return to equilibrium by the second half of” 2015, said Dalrymple, a Republican who took office in 2010.

Four of North Dakota’s counties - Williams, Dunn, McKenzie and Mountrail - produce roughly 90 percent of the state’s oil and have breakeven points far below current prices.

“There’s going to be a slowdown in some areas. There’s no question,” he said. “But these four counties have the lowest cost of production in North America. Production should hold up.”

OIL PRICE PROJECTIONS

Dalrymple earlier this month unveiled a proposed 2015 through 2017 budget last month that assumes oil prices rebound to at least $74 per barrel, roughly $18 higher than current prices.

The forecast was based largely on data from Economy.com, a unit of Moody’s Corp, and Dalrymple said there is no reason to expect the level will not be hit within the budget’s timeframe.

The state legislature will convene early next month to consider Dalrymple’s proposed budget, and the slipping oil prices could complicate those negotiations.

Still, Dalrymple’s proposed budget relies little on revenue from oil taxes, with only 3 percent of a projected $8.32 billion from oil extraction and gross production taxes going to the state’s General Fund during the next two years.

That gives the state confidence that its budget will not be decimated should oil prices collapse further, Dalrymple said, though adding that some one-time projects fueled by oil taxes such as new roads or water plants, could be affected.

“Yes, (falling oil prices) will impact certain things,” he said. “But it won’t eliminate them. It should just postpone them.”