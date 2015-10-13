North Dakota oil output slips for August

Multiple oil well sites are seen on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, in a November 1, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/files

WILLISTON, N.D. (Reuters) - North Dakota’s oil production fell slightly in August for the second month in a row, according to state data released on Tuesday, as crude prices remained low.

For August, North Dakota produced 1,186,444 barrels of oil per day (bpd), down from 1,206,996 bpd in July, according to the state’s Department of Mineral Resources, which reports on a two-month lag.

Natural gas production fell slightly to about 1,644,034 million cubic feet per day.

Despite a more than 50 percent drop in oil prices and the number of rigs drilling in the state, the number of wells in the state hit an all-time high of 13,016 in August.