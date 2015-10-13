FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Dakota oil output slips for August
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 13, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

North Dakota oil output slips for August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Multiple oil well sites are seen on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, in a November 1, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/files

WILLISTON, N.D. (Reuters) - North Dakota’s oil production fell slightly in August for the second month in a row, according to state data released on Tuesday, as crude prices remained low.

For August, North Dakota produced 1,186,444 barrels of oil per day (bpd), down from 1,206,996 bpd in July, according to the state’s Department of Mineral Resources, which reports on a two-month lag.

Natural gas production fell slightly to about 1,644,034 million cubic feet per day.

Despite a more than 50 percent drop in oil prices and the number of rigs drilling in the state, the number of wells in the state hit an all-time high of 13,016 in August.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.