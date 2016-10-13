North Dakota oil output below one million bpd, struggles continue

NEW YORK (Reuters) - North Dakota's oil output fell below the 1 million barrels-per-day (bpd) mark for first time in two years, the state said on Thursday, even as other U.S. operators add rigs thanks to rising crude prices.

Production is likely to remain below that level, a state official said. It dropped in August by 4.7 percent, or some 49,000 bpd, to 981,039 bpd, the state's industrial commission said, after rising by roughly 2,400 bpd the month prior.

Operators in other parts of the country are adding drilling rigs, while higher-cost North Dakota production continues to struggle. The state, the country's second-largest producer of oil, has endured a two-year crude price rout and the need for new routes to move their oil.

The rig count for October was at 33, down one from the previous month, according to Lynn Helms, head of the state's Department of Mineral Resources.

"Operators remain committed to running the minimum number of rigs while oil prices remain below $60 per barrel," he said.

By contrast, U.S. rig counts have risen for 15 straight weeks to 428 as of Oct. 7, up from a six-year low of 316 reached in May.

Crude prices topped the $50-per-barrel mark this month after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced plans to cut production.

In the Bakken and Three Forks region, production was 930,931 barrels bpd, accounting for 95 percent of the state's August total, down from roughly 977,000 bpd in July.

Helms said the industry will likely be able to rebuild production sometime in the second half of 2017 or the first half of 2018.

"It will take a significant amount of time to get above 1 million barrels a day," he said, but added the number has limited significance. "It's more of a psychological thing."

North Dakota first produced more than 1 million bpd in the summer of 2014, a milestone that was celebrated statewide. Production has fallen after a more than 60 percent price drop.

Some recent projects that would help move North Dakota's crude have been stalled.

Last week Royal Dutch Shell said it would scrap plans to build a Washington state terminal that would have taken more than 400,000 barrels per week of Bakken and other inland crudes.

Last month, protests prompted the U.S. government to halt work on the 470,000-bpd Dakota Access Pipeline, which would transport North Dakota oil to the Midwest and Gulf Coast.