North Dakota oil output dips slightly for February

WILLISTON, N.D. (Reuters) - North Dakota’s oil output fell 3,000 barrels per day in February even as producers brought some wells online to generate cash despite low prices, the state’s energy regulator said on Wednesday in another sign of the resilience of U.S. shale output.

The state’s roughly 11,000 active wells pumped about 1,119,100 barrels per day in February, Lynn Helms told a community group in Williston, the state’s oil capital. The state reports production with a two-month lag and final numbers are slated to be released on Friday.

The decrease was far less than the dip of roughly 30,000 barrels per day each during December and January amid the 60 percent slide in oil prices since mid-2014. (tmsnrt.rs/1SgiURc)

“Some folks needed some money so they mobilized some frack crews,” Helms said. “They went and got some oil.”

Helms said he is confident the North Dakota oil industry is rebounding and already hit the bottom of the downturn.

Even so about 200-300 wells fell off active status during February for reasons such as bad weather or economics, he said.

Helms added that the state’s oil producers captured 89 percent of produced natural gas for February, exceeding state minimum requirements.

U.S. government data projects domestic crude output will fall to 8.21 million bpd at the end of this year from about 9.5 million bpd in the middle of 2015, a decline that would help dent global oversupply.