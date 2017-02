HOUSTON Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N) on Thursday said it had begun drilling under Lake Oahe and that it expects its Dakota Access Pipeline to begin service in approximately 83 days, according to a company spokeswoman.

Drilling under Lake Oahe will be completed in 60 days, and the company will require another 23 days to fill the pipeline to Patoka, Illinois, the spokeswoman said.

