3 months ago
Energy Transfer announces start of Dakota Access pipeline shipments
June 1, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 3 months ago

Energy Transfer announces start of Dakota Access pipeline shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners has started shipping crude from the Dakota Access pipeline, which runs from western North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois, after months-long protests, the company announced on Thursday.

The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) pipeline will carry Bakken crude from North Dakota through the Midwest, which will then be transported through a connecting pipe to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline comes online despite opposition by environmental groups and Native Americans.

President Donald Trump approved the multibillion-dollar pipeline in February, reversing the prior administration's policy which had blocked it last December with a decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

