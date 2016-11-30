FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Dakota will not check vehicles headed to pipeline protest: governor's office
November 30, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 9 months ago

North Dakota will not check vehicles headed to pipeline protest: governor's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. November 29, 2016.

(Reuters) - North Dakota law enforcement will not make spot checks on vehicles headed to the camp where activists are protesting a controversial pipeline project, the governor's office said on Wednesday.

The move suggests that the state will not be seeking to actively enforce an emergency order issued Monday by Governor Jack Dalrymple for the camp's evacuation due to a coming blizzard.

Local law enforcement officials had said Tuesday that they planned a blockade of the camp - but they and state officials later retreated from that stance to say they would only check vehicles for certain prohibited supplies like propane, and potentially issue fines.

Reporting By Ernest Scheyder

