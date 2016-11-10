FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Top executive behind Dakota Access says Trump good for project
November 10, 2016 / 1:16 AM / 10 months ago

Top executive behind Dakota Access says Trump good for project

Liz Hampton

2 Min Read

The path of the Dakota Access Pipeline is seen near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in St. Anthony, North Dakota, U.S. November 9, 2016.Stephanie Keith

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The top executive at the company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline said on Wednesday that the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president may be positive for the pipeline and future infrastructure projects.

"I view the results of last night's election as favorable not only for our project, but for future infrastructure projects that have been vetted and reviewed as thoroughly as ours has been," said Kelcy Warren, chief executive officer of Energy Transfer Partners, in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Construction on a segment of the $3.7 billion Dakota Access Pipeline was halted by the U.S. government following protests from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and others. But the victory of Trump in Tuesday's election, a Republican who supports growing the U.S. energy sector, could be a positive development for the project.

The Dakota Access Pipeline, which would transport oil from the Bakken shale of North Dakota to the Midwest, had passed its National Environmental Policy Act review before it was halted in September.

Trump has not yet weighed in on it, but has said he would ask TransCanada Corp to resubmit a permit application for its Keystone XL pipeline, which was rejected by the Obama administration last year.

Energy Transfer Partners CEO Warren had donated more than $100,000 to Trump since June, according to campaign finance disclosures.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Rigby

