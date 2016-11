A member of the Black Lives Matter movement speaks during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

HOUSTON North Dakota's Highway Patrol locked down the state capitol on Monday as more than two dozen protested the Dakota Access Pipeline nearby, according to local media.

A request for comment from Governor Jack Dalrymple's office, which is on the first floor of the capitol, was not immediately returned.

The Bismarck Tribune newspaper reported that the capitol's front doors had been locked as protesters prayed nearby on the lawn.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Alan Crosby)