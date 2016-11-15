FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Energy Transfer seeks court intervention on Dakota pipeline
November 15, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 9 months ago

Energy Transfer seeks court intervention on Dakota pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Protesters march along the pipeline route during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in St. Anthony, North Dakota, U.S. November 11, 2016.Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP, which is building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, is seeking federal court intervention to finish the project without further action from the Army Corps of Engineers, which owns some of the land where it is to be built.

Energy Transfer and partner Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said they filed a lawsuit with the U.S. federal district court in Washington DC on Monday seeking a judgment declaring a legal right-of-way to build the pipeline.

The filing comes after the Departments of the Army and Interior deferred a final decision on the controversial North Dakota section of the pipeline and highlighted concerns about the "repeated" dispossession of tribal lands.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

